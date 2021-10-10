Bobi Wine’s singing partner, Ali Buken aka Nubian Li has today wedded his partner, Gloria Mutoni Salha today at Kibuli mosque.

Bobi Wine, who is also acting as Nubian Li’s best man has congratulated the couple and welcomed his long term singing partner, Nubian Li to the club of married men.

”Congratulations my brother and friend Nubian li and your beautiful wife upon this special day. May Allah continue blessing and protecting you and may he keep you together for ever. Welcome to the club bro,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Below are some of the photos from his wedding.