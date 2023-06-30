Renowned musician Alexander Bagonza commonly known as A Pass on Friday made his first radio interview in three years on KFM’s D’Mighty Breakfast show hosted by Brian Mulondo and Faiza Fabz, captivating listeners with his insightful conversation on music and his personal life.

Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, the musician kicked off the discussion by sharing his code of conduct when he is invited for media interviews before confessing that he has been single for three years.

Listen to the show below;