Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale has spoken for the first time amid rumors that she broke up with her husband Anthony Phil.

Princess Komuntale shared photos of her and her husband enjoying a good time to confirm that they are still together and ‘aiming high’.

“A little October recap 😉 #concerts #mylove❤️ #family❤️ #ipostwheniwant #wedontkeepupwiththejoneses😜 From one of my favorite quotes in “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. “When they aim low, we aim high,” she said.

She added that the world is filled with so much hate but instead, she will return it with love and treat everyone with kindness.

“As the month soon comes to an end & we welcome a beautiful November, I am reminded of just how much hate there is in this world, but there’s also so much love. The more hate I see, the more I am reminded to spread love everywhere I go & treat everyone with kindness. You just never know what a person is going through. Remember you were put on this earth to fulfill your purpose, focus on that instead of tearing someone else down. Spreading love & light to you all,” she said.

The couple got married in the United States of America in May.