The ‘Ginkese’ singer Ivan Kawuma alias Qute Kaye donated assorted items to mothers and children at Kawolo General Hospital, in Lugazi.

This is a way of fulfilling his promise. The singer who was battling with drug addiction promised to give back to his community after rehab.

“Give it all to God and He will get you through it. God bless every sick person,” he said on his Facebook post.

Kaye has also requested the government to support people battling drug addiction in the country because it’s a very dangerous addiction.