Bunny Wailer, the last surviving original member of the Wailers, the Jamaican trio is popularly known for establishing and making reggae music popular has died.

Wailer died at the age of 73. However, Maxine Stowe, his manager, confirmed his death but didn’t state the cause.

Born Neville Livingston, he took the name Bunny when he joined the Wailers’ group. He was born in Kingston on April 10, 1947, and grew up in the village of Nine Mile in St. Ann Parish, off the northern coast of Jamaica. He met Bob Marley while they were kids.

Bob Marley and Peter Tosh who were part of the group were the group’s primary songwriters and lead vocalists while Bunny played percussion instruments.