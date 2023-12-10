King Saha finally brought his highly anticipated Ebiseera Ebyo concert to life on Friday, December 8. Originally planned for last year under the title “Zakayo,” a health setback forced Saha to reschedule the event for next year (2024) and later December 8, 2023.

The buzz surrounding the concert was high, and fans eagerly awaited the night. To accommodate the overwhelming demand, the singer decided to hold the event at the spacious Hotel Africana and as early as 4pm, revelers began streaming in, filling the venue with a vibrant energy by 6:30 pm.

Amid the electrifying atmosphere coupled with anticipation, up-and-coming artists warmed up the crowd, setting the stage for the main event.

Renowned musicians like B2C, Carol Nantongo, Gravity Omutujju, Roden Y, and Davi Lutalo thrilled the audience with their performances, building the excitement for Saha’s arrival. The wait was over at 9:30 pm as the king himself stepped onto the stage.

With a reggae vibe pulsating through the air, Saha started by checking the sound and microphone, ensuring the perfect experience for his fans. Fenon Events, renowned for its outstanding production work, delivered a dazzling display of lights, sound, and stage design, creating a truly immersive experience.

Saha kicked off his set with “Signal,” a song that cemented him to stardom. The crowd erupted in cheers as he transitioned seamlessly through his hit tracks like “Gundeeze,” “Teddy Tereza,” “Science,” “Megan,” and “Mulilwana,” to which most fans sang along.

After captivating the audience with his solo performance for an hour, Saha surprised everyone with a series of guest appearances. He welcomed Sheebah on stage, and together they performed their collaboration.

Other musicians graced the stage throughout the night, including Karole Kasita, Lydia Jasmine, Fik Fameica, and Big Eye. Each artiste brought their unique style and energy to the stage.

One of the most memorable moments arrived when Jose Chameleone joined Saha. They performed their hit collaborations, and Chameleone even took the lead on some of his own iconic tracks, including “Katupakase,” “Kuma Obwesiga,” and “Forever.”

Finally, at 1:30 am, Saha returned to the stage for his final act. The crowd erupted as he started the song everyone had been waiting for – “Ebiseera Ebyo.”