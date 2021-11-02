Singer Sheeba Karungi became the second most followed Ugandan celebrity in Uganda after gaining over 2 million followers on Facebook.

Sheebah communicates to her fans using Facebook and also share most of the music on the app something that has greatly contributed to her huge following on the various social media apps.

However, Anne Kansime remains the topmost followed Ugandan celebrity on Facebook with 3.4 million followers on Facebook, Sheebah in the second position is followed by Spice Diana 1.8m followers.