“If a wife is meant to be given a salary, doesn’t that then mean that she stops being a wife and becomes an employee? She is susceptible to terms and conditions and needs to sign her contract. So she can be dismissed by her employer (her husband) if he is not satisfied by the work she is doing,” Igaga said on the D’Mighty Breakfast show with Brian Mulondo and Maritza.

Igaga says this creates more problems in the family because the man will have control over the woman.

“That creates a very fertile ground for problems because a man will sit there and say you know what, I’m the boss, how comes you haven’t done ABC?” he said.

Igaga says couples should talk about women especially housewives should be compensated for her work but not paid a salary.

