Promising talent Ava Peace real name Namugonza Maureen Peace has graduated from Makerere University as the institution concludes its 73rd graduation ceremony.

Peace was among over 13000 fresh graduands who walked away with PHDs, Masters, Degrees and Diplomas in various courses at the 5-day ceremony that kicked off on Monday, February 13 and ended today, Friday 17.

The Black Market Records-signee has been pursuing a Bachelors Degree in Social Sciences at Uganda’s oldest university, Makerere.

“We shoot 2 de stars buh our failures make us land among them, goal accomplished,” Peace tweeted on Friday morning.

The singer was officially introduced to the Ugandan entertainment industry after releasing ‘Nsitula’, a song she recorded alongside Spice Diana and Daddy Andre.

The graduation ceremony has seen a total of over 13,500 students graduate in various programmes. Students from the colleges of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology as well as Humanities and Social Sciences sealed the five-day graduation ceremony that was held at the public university’s Freedom Square.