In a bold move, singer Ronald Magada, better known as Maro, has taken to social media to demand the same level of fanfare and respect accorded to international musicians upon his return to Uganda.

Maro, who relocated to Germany, expressed his frustration over the perceived lack of recognition he receives despite his contributions to the Ugandan music scene. He pointed out that when international musicians, often with lesser fame, visit Uganda, they are greeted with extravagant welcomes, including flowers, luxury SUVs, and press conferences.

With his return to Uganda scheduled for early next year, Maro has outlined a list of demands that he believes are commensurate with his status. These include an airport royal welcome, a fleet of lead cars, a press conference, and a grand concert in Jinja, his hometown.

“I did a tweet about all these artists we have no idea they existed until they are at the airport getting flowers and a Royal welcome and I said I need one when I am back to UG next year,” Maro told this author.

“I will release singles as I prepare my return to Ug to compensate missing the Royal wedding, the concert might be held for the Kyabazinga of Busoga and the Queen,” he said.

While in Uganda recently, Maro made the most of his limited time, shooting a music video for his song ‘Sampolo’ featuring upcoming dancehall artist Simon Bunks 13 and collaborating with female singer Kapa Cat on their track ‘Vibe’. He also made a surprise appearance at Geosteady and Navio’s recent shows, marking his first on-stage performance in years.

Maro’s bold demands have sparked a lively debate among Ugandan music fans and industry professionals. While some support his stance, others question the need for such extravagance.