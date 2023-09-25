Ugandan singer Derrick Ddungu, also known as Rickman Manrick has been injured and hospitalized following a fight with fellow musician Deus Nduggwa, popularly known as Grenade Official. The incident happened on Monday morning at Skyz Hotel Naguru after a brunch party at La Terezza in Kampala.

According to Sheilah Gashumba, Rickman’s girlfriend and a media personality, Grenade threw a glass of wine at Rickman’s face, causing him to bleed profusely. The media personality also posted a video of Rickman lying on a hospital bed at Nakasero Hospital, where he was receiving stitches.

She says Grenade tried to join their table during the party but was rejected.

“It’s very unfortunate and sad that the industry in Uganda still has artists like Grenade that are very indisciplined, chaotic and want to fight others. Grenade has been struggling with drug addiction for sometime and I think it’s getting to his head. He attacked Rickman today after attempting to fight and create comotion on our table at la terezza,” Sheilah’s post on X, the former Twitter reads in part.

Sheilah Gashumba expressed her disappointment and sadness at the behavior of Grenade, who she said was very indisciplined and chaotic, noting that Rickman is a calm and respectful person who rarely parties and is never involved in drama. She vowed to follow up the case with the police.

Grenade, whose whereabouts are unknown has released an audio recording claiming that Rickman and Sheilah Gashumba beat him up and broke his hands and legs.

“I dated Sheilah Gashumba five years ago and we had what we had, I don’t know why Rickman now wants to kill me,” Grenade said.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow