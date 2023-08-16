In celebration of her 12-year journey in the music industry, musician Sheebah Karungi has launched a record label dubbed Karma Music. Additionally, she has unveiled the Karma Hitmaker talent search which seeks to uplift new talent.

“I’m the first female [artiste] to own a music record label [in Uganda],” Sheebah said in a video making rounds on social media platforms.

“It’s about that time I mentor my own artists! Yassss! Your Queen officially owns a music label,” a post shared by Sheebah on X, the former Twitter reads in part.

The musician plans to create the next generation of superstars through her newly-launched label as well as the talent search.

Sheebah is no stranger to helping others achieve their dreams. She has been a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment and has used her platform to support several other young musicians.

In 2021, news reports indicated that Sheebah and the proprietor of Team No Sleep (TNS) Jeff Kiwa had parted ways. Rumours suggested Kiwa was not giving Sheebah time as a manager ever since he joined the real estate business.