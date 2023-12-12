By Nation Africa

Award-winning South African Afro-pop singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, has died, the country’s culture minister announced.

South Africa’s Minister of Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa confirmed the death of the renowned singer on Monday

“Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music,” he tweeted.

Zahara rose to prominence with her soulful voice and captivating musical compositions, most notably the hit song ‘Loliwe’.

Her contributions to the music industry earned her numerous awards and accolades, making her a beloved figure among fans and peers alike.

In one of her interviews, Zahara said she wanted to be remembered as a girl next door. “One who changed lives. Whether you are in a suburbs, just know, I am the girl next door because my music is here to inspire you and give you hope.”

The talented artiste, aged 36, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital where she had been receiving treatment for liver problems.

In 2019, Zahara revealed her battle with alcoholism.

Tragically, prior to her death, Zahara was the subject of false rumours circulating online about her death.

However, her family had vehemently denied these rumours and urged the public to focus on positive thoughts and prayers for her wellbeing.