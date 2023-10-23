The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among and the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Mr Moses Magogo have welcomed twins, Deputy Speaker Mr Thomas Tayebwa announced on Monday.

While details regarding the twins’ genders remain scanty, we have learnt that the babies and mother are in perfect health.

“With great Joy, I congratulate my brother @MosesMagogo and my sister the Rt. Hon Speaker @AnitahAmong upon the double bundle of joy. You are now Ssalongo and Nnalongo. Congratulations once again,” Magogo posted on his X account.

Several celebrities including politicians and entertainers have taken to social media to congratulate the couple.

“Congratulations are in order .. Hon @MosesMagogo and Rt. Hon @AnitahAmong .. congratulations upon your double bundle of joy,” comedian Patrick Salvado posted on his X account.

“Indeed Congratulations are in order to @AnitahAmong @MosesMagogo on becoming Ba’Wengi & Mini’Wengi. Salango & Nalongo,” Ofwono Opondo, the Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre wrote.

Magogo and Among tied the knot in August last year in a private ceremony held in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

KFM understands that the couple held a closed door introduction ceremony in Bukedea District, months before the Kampala event.

Updates to follow