Ugandan Artists including Spice Diana, Sheebah Kalungi, and Fik Fameica among others are set to benefit from an offer from Mtn –Uganda where the company has given out a slot to aid artists to start holding concerts.

According to the Chief marketing manager Mtn-Uganda Somdev Sen, currently, the majority of the artists cannot manage to hold concerts because their businesses were drastically affected by the COVID -19 pandemic.

He says therefore as a company they have decided to fund 6 seasoned artists who include Spice Diana, Sheebah Karungi, Fik Fameica, Gravity, Ray G, and Levixone to hold concerts.

He says the concerts will be held across the country.