Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz on Friday impressed fans when he performed Aziz Azion’s Nkumira Omukwano song as a special dedication to his baby mama Zari Hassan at Kololo Airstrip during the comedy store charity concert. Media personality Kasuku now wants the Tanzanian crooner to stay away from Zari, who is soon getting married to Shakib Lutaaya.

Kasuku joined Brian Mulondo and Faiza Fabz on D’Mighty Breakfast to analyse the biggest entertainment stories and events that happened over the weekend.

Listen to the show below;