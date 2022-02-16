The goodlife artiste Weasel has questioned international artists for singing his songs without consulting him.

This comes after Nigerian artiste Chike opened his performance last night with Weasel and Radio’s song ‘Breath Away.’

He added that they can’t refuse artists to pay tribute to Radio as long as they pass through the right channels.

“There is no one we can refuse to give rights to perform or pay tribute to our very own as long as you go through the right channels …. Show some Respect. come inquire & Ask for permission… If Wizkid, Rudeboy Psquare can come and ask for permission then who are you? ” posted a bitter Weasel.

He adds that moving forward, he is going to be hard on those who sing his songs without permission.