Renowned disc jockey-turned-entertainer, Kawuki Fred popularly known as Fem Deejay is set to host the second edition of “The Fem Effect”, an annual concert dedicated to his loyal fans.

According to Fem, the Nation Media-powered event is slated for December 14, 2023, at Kati Kati Grounds, Lugogo. The energetic entertainer will be spinning top bangers alongside Sir Aludah, veteran DJ, Selector Jay, among others.

Others include; DJ Ssese, Etania, DJ Mato, Lynda Ddane, DJ Crystal, among others. The energy will be amplified by live performances from some of the hottest names in the Ugandan music scene, including “Salary” hitmakers, Ugaboys, King Michael, among others.

But wait, there’s more! Fem DJ is more than just a talented DJ; he’s a versatile entertainer who has carved his own path in the industry. From his humble beginnings as a hostel DJ to his current gigs at KFM’s D’Mighty Breakfast show and NTV The Vybe show, Fem has captivated audiences with his infectious energy and undeniable talent.

Early bird tickets are now available for Shs 30,000 on www.quicket.co.ug. If you’re looking for a VIP experience, silver tickets are available at the gate for Shs 50,000, or you can snag a table for six at Shs 1.5 million.