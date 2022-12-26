By Patrick Ssentongo | Monitor

On November 16, social media and traditional media platforms were awash with rather exhilarating news that Ugandan musician Edrisah Musuuza, alias Eddy Kenzo, had been nominated for the Recording Academy Awards also known as the Grammy Awards.

While this was a shocker, owing to the pedigree of the awards many regard as music’s holy grail, avid followers of Kenzo claimed to have seen it coming.

For an artiste who had just become the first Ugandan musician to bag a Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award in 2015, a Grammy nomination was just bound—many said—to happen.