By Patrick Ssentongo | Monitor
On November 16, social media and traditional media platforms were awash with rather exhilarating news that Ugandan musician Edrisah Musuuza, alias Eddy Kenzo, had been nominated for the Recording Academy Awards also known as the Grammy Awards.
While this was a shocker, owing to the pedigree of the awards many regard as music’s holy grail, avid followers of Kenzo claimed to have seen it coming.
For an artiste who had just become the first Ugandan musician to bag a Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award in 2015, a Grammy nomination was just bound—many said—to happen.
Kenzo got nominated for Gimme Love, a song he recorded with American singer/songwriter Matthew David Benson, better known as Matt B. Despite not being known to many Ugandans, Matt B is without any doubt a formidable musician whose 2021 Eden album debuted on Top 40 Billboard R&B charts.