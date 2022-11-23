Ugandan model and TikToker, Angella Summer Namubiru, 27, has emerged winner of the African Social Star accolade in the People’s Choice Awards 2022. Like other winners, Namubiru was voted online in the highly anticipated American awards show set to air on Universal and E channels come December 7.

“What A great News my Fellow Ugandans, let’s celebrate this Uganda 🇺🇬 we a the winners of the @peopleschoice awards 2022,” Namubiru tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Namubiru battled with South African TikToker Sphokuhle, former BB Naija housemate Liquorose, South African actress Ama Qamata, South African socialite Dr. Shauwn Mkhize, Angolan model Juddyda Conceicao, South African Actress Khanyi Mbau, and Nigerian musician Swanky Jerry.

Namubiru is a former dancer at City Rock Entertainment, model, and TikTok sensation known for sharing videos of herself in rural environments on social media platform, TikTok. She is currently one of the most followed TikTokers in East Africa with 5.7 million followers.

Held annually since 1975, the People’s Choice Awards is an American awards show, recognizing people in entertainment. The winners are chosen by the public who vote online.