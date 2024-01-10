By Nairobi News | NMG

Nigerian music sensations Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, and David Adeleke, known as Davido, have made headlines following a publicised split that took an alarming turn.

Tiwa Savage has filed a petition with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, alleging threats and harassment from Davido over her friendship with the singer’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

In the petition, Tiwa Savage detailed the distressing situation, revealing that Davido had sent messages to her manager expressing displeasure over an Instagram Story post she made on December 23, featuring herself and Sophia Momodu.

Tiwa claimed that Davido used disrespectful and derogatory words, accusing her of taunting him.

“I responded to Mr David Adeleke’s message and told him not to reach out to me, especially as I felt like I had been there for him and his daughter, Imade, and more importantly when he lost his son,” Tiwa Savage stated in the police report.

According to Tiwa, the incident led to a series of calls and messages from mutual connections, alleging that Davido was upset over her maintaining a relationship with Ms Momodu.

She further claimed that Davido warned her to “be careful in Lagos because he was going to f**k me up.”

Tiwa Savage characterised Davido’s actions as unethical, constituting a direct threat to her rights to life, privacy, and dignity.

She cited violations of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

In her petition, Tiwa Savage called upon the Nigerian Police Force to hold Davido responsible in the event of any harm to her or her family.