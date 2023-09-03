Robert Peabo Bryson was born on 13 April 1951. His love for music stemmed from his mother, who often took the family to concerts of well-known African Americans.

Bryson, known for singing soul ballads, marked his professional debut at the age of 14, singing backup for Al Freeman and the Upsetters.

At 25, he launched his own recording career and released his debut album in 1976. 47 years later, he has 20 albums, tens of chart-topping ballads, and two Grammy Awards under his belt.

Here are some of those love songs that we feel deserve to feature on this list;

The Gift: He did the song with Roberta Flack and was written by Jim Brickman and Tom Douglas. The ballad was first recorded and released by Jim Brickman feat.

Shower You With Love: The ballad was released in 1991 off Peabo’s Can You Stop the Rain album.

If Ever You’re in My Arms Again: This is a 1984 song released as a single from his album ‘Straight from the Heart’. The single peaked at number 6 on the R&B chart and was Peabo’s first Top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

I Can’t Imagine :Another ballad off Peabo’s Can You Stop the Rain album released in 1991.

Beauty and the Beast : The song was written by Howard Ashman and composed by Alan Menken for the Disney animated feature film Beauty and the Beast (1991). The ballad was subsequently recorded as a pop duet by Canadian singer Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

Also, listen to;