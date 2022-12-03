Celebrated songwriter and singer, Shaffer Chimere Smith commonly known as Ne-Yo is probably one of those crooners that should be called legend due to his contribution to the RnB music world.

The singer is credited for penning Mario’s monster hit Let Me Love You back in 2004. In 2006, he released his debut album, In ‘My Own Words’ which debuted at number one on Billboard 200. Additionally, Ne-Yo has added three Grammy awards to his name.

Right from the start, the singer branded himself as a love song composer. His sweet ballads have mended broken hearts and some lonely souls have connected, thanks to Ne-Yo. This Sunday at 7pm, we are playing the best love songs of Ne-Yo on Easy Sunday.

Here are some of those love songs that we feel are epic and deserve to feature on this list;

Miss Independent

Miss Independent is arguably Ne-Yo’s biggest and most awarded song to date. The song scooped a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song, as well as another Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and yes, this is a true celebration of women.

So Sick

The song dropped off NeYo’s “In My Own Words” album. The ballad literally launched Ne-Yo’s sentimental tales fresh off writing award-winning songs for other musicians.

When You’re Mad

Like its album title, ‘In My Own Words’ Ne-Yo will catch your attention with this sweet love ballad.

Go On Girl

Who says men cannot be vulnerable? Well, Ne-Yo let all the emotions out on this well-produced ballad.

Because of You

Released off his“Because of You” album Ne-Yo delivers yet another sweet ballad. Besides the lyrical content, pay attention to the production, ooh the sound!

