By Catherine Ageno

Renowned publicist and philanthropist Muhumuza Brian also known as Bryan Morel is set to represent Uganda as a special envoy to the United Nations (UN) Best Diplomats Simulation Conference.

Themed Crafting Future Leaders in the Post-Pandemic Era, the conference is slated for November 4th, 2022 at Prince Palace Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

Best Diplomats is a New York-based Organization that serves as a platform for Young Leaders and Changemakers to exchange ideas and resolve the most challenging global issues.

Bryan Morel is among hundreds of Young Diplomats who will observe, and develop an understanding of the core functions of the UN in practice and contextualized diplomacy.

Anastasia Mehdiyeva, the President of the United Nations Best Diplomats mission in New York has confirmed this selection congratulating the Ugandan philanthropist on worthwhile charities and a keen interest in diplomacy.

Through Kyarimpa Cares – a non-profit concern and corporate social responsibility for the livelihoods of the marginalized,

Bryan Morel is a volunteer who continues to pair empowerment, advocacy for children’s rights, and celebrity diplomacy with Goodwill Ambassadors and High-Level Supporters with impactful achievements to raise public awareness that transcends borders.

Muhumuza also serves as the founder of Bryan Morel Publications – a Public Relations agency specializing in brand-build, strategic positioning, and digital Influencer marketing for lifestyle and corporate industries.

By opening the doors of the United Nations, Bryan Morel’s role-play entails inculcating the virtues of humanity, diplomacy, and shared promise to make sure global progress leaves no youth and public figures behind.

Since the United Nations’ establishment in 1945, diplomacy has changed over time, becoming more porous for non-state sectors like NGOs and civil citizens to get involved in policy decisions and shaping international relations.