A visa machine to tip a toilet attendant?

Attention: It is two weeks to the Nairobi Revolution. Unlike previous revolutions, ours will no’t be televised, it will be tweeted. We shall tweet ourselves into Karen, into Riverside, into Westlands, into Garden City, into Loft, into everything worth capturing in Nairobi. But as we drink to our revolution, it is time we recognise the Ugandans who think they have arrived, they have made it in life in ‘Uganda’. But on a serious note, how do you pride in making it here? Isn’t that setting the bar too low?

The Euro travellers

Abeg, you should never meet this type. For some reason, once Ugandans go to Europe, they stop identifying with Kampala. They change all their baselines, their accents, their ways of life. What else would explain someone asking for a Visa machine to tip a toilet attendant? All their conversations are always intonated with references to some place in Europe. They will tell you about how they deal with potholes in Prague. “In Bucharest, the potholes simply open and close when they see a moving vehicle.” Then it is time to talk about the beer fest in Munich. Then it is time to set standards in bars and restaurants. “Madam, your starters are lacking, I need to send you photos of how it is done in Paris”. Every time you are stuck in jam, they drop comments such as; “How I miss the trams. Can’t stand the hustle here anymore”. Like Natukunda, are you serious? Are you really adapted for Euro life? Why were you shivering throughout your trip? Read more here.