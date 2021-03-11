By Gabriel Buule More by this Author

Nathan Muwonge, a land broker in Kabuuma – Wakiso District off Salaama road, recalls the day his client declined to pay for a plot of land worth Shs28 million in Kabuuma.

Muwonge notes that the reason was because the client had been told that the land he was buying was one of those managed by the Buganda Land Board (BLB), which is deemed as Kabaka’s land.

He notes that the client was not pleased with the narrative that he would never own a freehold title on the said plot of land.

Just like Muwonge, Jefas Mutooro a land broker in Luweero Town Council, reveals that land in Luweero that is managed by Buganda Land Board (BLB) is hard to transact since most buyers choose to stay away from it.

