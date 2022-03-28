Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars yesterday.

Chris Rock had come on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in “G.I. Jane” because of her shaved head. It should be noted that in 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, revealed that she suffers from alopecia.

Smith later moved back to his seat after slapping Chris and asked him to keep his wife out of his jokes.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth!” he yelled.

The next presenter, Diddy tried to solve the situation and asked everyone to move on from it saying it will be solved like they are all family.

The Academy, the organisers of the Oscars have comeout to speak about the incident and they revealed that they do not condone violence in any form.

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world,” they tweeted.

Actess Sophia Bush also spoke about the incident saying its the ssecond time Chris has made fun of Jana and making fun of one’s immune disease isnt right.

“Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather,” she tweeted.