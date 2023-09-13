Marrying an older woman may not be a common decision in Uganda and today’s society in general. In this episode of Boyz to Men, Peter Igaga, Brian Mulondo, and Faiza Fabz dig deeper into this and more.
Listen to the conversation below;
Marrying an older woman may not be a common decision in Uganda and today’s society in general. In this episode of Boyz to Men, Peter Igaga, Brian Mulondo, and Faiza Fabz dig deeper into this and more.
Listen to the conversation below;
You have probably heard of the Seven Wonders of the World. Well, KFM's Kevin Githuku takes you to one of them; The Great Wall of China....
By Andrew Kagwa | Monitor In early December, Maurice Kirya stunned music lovers when he posted on his socials that he was quitting active performing. At the...
Busoga Kingdom has confirmed Queen Jovia Mutesi after successful traditional ceremonies. According to a statement from the office of the Kingdom’s Prime Minister, the royal wedding...
Robert Peabo Bryson was born on 13 April 1951. His love for music stemmed from his mother, who often took the family to concerts of well-known...
Renowned entertainment analyst Isaac Katende commonly known as Kasuku joins Brian Mulondo and Faiza on KFM's D'Mighty Breakfast show to discuss the top entertainment stories of...