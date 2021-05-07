By Christine Nakalungi

Gone are the days when one party in a relationship gives and the other just receives. A number of women will still say it is the man’s duty to provide but if a relationship is to work out perfectly, both parties have to bring something to the table. It might not be equal but it has to be something.

A relationship or marriage requires more than just a pretty face or muscular body. Financially, it has to be planned carefully, not just going out for drinks and shopping. It requires emotional support because trust me, that partner you see might use a little emotional talk when they are frustrated or beaten up.

In most cases, women have to be willing to undergo the motherhood process and all that it comes with. Raising a child is a big task and can only be made simpler if both parties are willing to put in as much effort to help out. A partner has to play spouse and do more than what the marriage manual says.

