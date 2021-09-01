Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema has penned down a deep message to her husband who turns 43 years today.
According to a message on Zuena’s Instagram account, she thanks the songster for always fulfilling his promises to her and she promised to love him forever.
“A piece of my heart, a king, the father to my babies was born today. Happy birthday, my love 🎉 May Allah keep blessing you my love, you’re always giving and for that matter, you deserve nothing but the best my love.
Thank you for always fulfilling your promises. I love you infinity,” she posted.
Bebe Cool and Zuena Kirema celebrated nineteen years of their relationship earlier in January.
The couple has four children together.