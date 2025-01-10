Family and friends are working to fulfill the wishes of the late Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya, who died on January 9, 2025. Ssegirinya died at Lubaga Hospital after receiving treatment at several hospitals both in Uganda and abroad.

One of Ssegirinya’s primary requests was that he be mourned for a week as a tribute to his good deeds. This was revealed by close relatives and friends who gathered at Lubaga Hospital on Thursday following the official announcement of his death.

Bosco Kasagga Mawanda, a close relative, confirmed that Ssegirinya had requested a week of mourning.

Ssegirinya also requested to spend a night at the headquarters of his political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), as a sign of solidarity.

Mawanda further stated that the late MP also requested to be taken to Mbogo Mosque, a prominent place of worship in his constituency, for prayers.

He also asked to spend at least one night at his home in Kasangati before being taken to his ancestral home in Masaka for burial.

Additionally, Ssegirinya requested that Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) be the sole speaker at his vigil and that he speak for five hours.

Speaking to mourners at the NUP head offices in Kavule on Thursday night, Bobi Wine noted that “Ssegirinya requested that I speak for five hours in case he died before me,” Kyagulanyi said, adding that “I will speak for one hour at each of the five mourning ceremonies to make it five hours requested by our late brother.”

His personal assistant, Alex Luwembo, confirmed these details, explaining that the emphasis on a one-week mourning period was to allow friends and relatives from abroad to return and pay their respects before the burial.

He will be buried on Sunday in Masaka, his ancestral home.