The Ministry of Health has announced that the construction of the International Specialized Hospital of Uganda at Lubowa is currently 45% complete.

In 2015, the government contracted an Italian company to design, finance, construct, and equip the mentioned hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, while presenting the Ministry of Health’s 2021-2026 Manifesto implementation status at the Prime Minister’s office, Dr. Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, disclosed that construction work is progressing well, with the building currently reaching the sixth floor.

“The construction of Lubowa International Specialized Hospital is ongoing at about 45%. We are on the sixth floor and you are welcome to go and see,” Dr Aceng said.

She assured the public that the project would soon be completed, enabling Ugandans to access high-quality medical services.