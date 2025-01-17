Lawyer Erias Lukwago has petitioned the Uganda Law Society (ULS) to take action against the General Court Martial’s practice of trying civilians, citing concerns over the court’s jurisdiction and alleged human rights violations.

Lukwago argues that the court’s actions contravene Article 126 of the Ugandan Constitution, which grants judicial authority to courts of judicature and subordinate courts created by an Act of Parliament.

The petition highlights the incident of January 7, 2025, in which Eron Kiiza, a defense lawyer for Dr. Kiiza Besigye, was physically assaulted and dragged out of the courtroom by a court orderly.

Lukwago urges the ULS to pursue legal measures to halt the practice of subjecting civilians to martial law and to protect lawyers representing clients in contentious cases.

ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde has condemned the General Court Martial’s actions and the judiciary’s delayed response to the issue.

Ssemakadde plans to lead a delegation to meet with Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo to demand immediate action.

He also expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s delayed judgment in a pending case, citing Canon 6.2 of the Uganda Code of Judicial Conduct, which mandates that judgments be delivered within 60 days unless there is sufficient justification for a delay.

Ssemakadde emphasized the devastating impact of the General Court Martial’s actions on communities in Karamoja, who have suffered displacement, marginalization, and long-term trauma due to military operations.

He called upon the Supreme Court to deliver its judgment between January 20 and 31, 2025, to address public concern and protect the integrity of the judiciary.