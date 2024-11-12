By Denis Bbosa

In the dying seconds of a nail-biting clash, KCCA’s Ashraf Mugume left tongues wagging and fans spellbound at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende on Saturday. His gravity-defying overhead kick, a masterstroke that bent the ball into the top corner, silenced the Vipers’ defence, who could only stand frozen in awe.

With his stunning equalizer canceling out Milton Karisa’s earlier header for the Venoms, KCCA walked away with a crucial 1-1 draw, retaining their spot atop the table with 18 points from eight matches, just one point ahead of second-placed Vipers. Read more