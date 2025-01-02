The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) President Moses Magogo, accompanied by his vice president, Justus Mugisha, and other executive committee members, addressed Ugandans on the current state of football in the country during a press briefing on Thursday at the FUFA complex in Mengo, Kampala.

In his address, Magogo summarized the 2024 activities and shared FUFA’s projections for the current calendar year.

Magogo highlighted key issues ranging from football governance, infrastructure, administration, and development to football competitions, national teams, and the upcoming CHAN tournament that the country is about to host.

Notably, Magogo promised to organize free and fair elections this year, assuring stakeholders of a transparent process. It should be noted that Magogo has been accused by his competitors in previous elections, including Mujib Kasule in 2021 and Allan Sewanyana in 2017, of implementing stringent electoral processes. However, Magogo revealed that the rules have been relaxed.

He also addressed the issue of match-fixing, citing players and officials who were banned last year, and promised serious action against anyone involved, including members of his own executive committee.

“As you are aware, a number of people have been banned particularly to highlight in the cases of determination of results. Since our campaign started in March 2023, 19 persons have been banned,” Mr Magogo said.

In that regard, he confirmed investigations into Kitara’s thrashing of Express to determine whether match-fixing was involved. The Hoima-based club’s 7-0 victory over the Super Eagles raised public concerns about how the goals were scored.