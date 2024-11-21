BY REUTERS

Mali’s Prime Minister Choguel Maiga has been fired, state television ORTM said on Wednesday of the civilian who criticised the ruling junta’s failure to organise elections within a promised 24-month transition back to democracy.

The military rulers, who seized power in successive coups in 2020 and 2021, had promised to hold elections in February but postponed the vote indefinitely for technical reasons.

Last week, Maiga said there had been no debate on the elections’ postponement within the government and that he found out about the junta’s decision from the media.

“It’s all happening in total secrecy, without the prime minister’s knowledge,” Maiga told reporters on Saturday.

His comments sparked tensions with the junta, forcing it to postpone a ministerial council meeting planned for Wednesday, a source close to Maiga told Reuters.

Maiga had fervently defended Mali’s junta as West African neighbours and international allies criticised its military cooperation with Russian mercenaries and repeated election delays.

Under the law, Maiga’s successor would have to form a new government in consultation with interim President Assimi Goïta.

Before being named prime minister in 2021, Maiga served as Mali’s commerce minister under former President Amadou Toumani Toure and as digital economy minister under former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Maiga was also the leader of the M5-RFP opposition coalition that spearheaded protests against Keita before his overthrow.