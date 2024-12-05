The High Court in Kampala on Thursday granted a cash bail of Shs2 million to Hajji Ali Mwizerwa, the man accused of defiling his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Criminal Division Judge Isaac Muwata granted Mwizerwa bail after determining that the presented sureties were substantial and the charges were bailable by the High Court.

Each of Mwizerwa’s sureties was ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs10 million.

Additionally, Mwizerwa was asked to deposit his passport in court and seek court permission before leaving the country.

Furthermore, he was prohibited from interfering with state witnesses or the victim. Additionally, he was instructed to report to the court registrar every first Monday of the month.

Mwizerwa had applied for bail, citing his arrest on September 30, 2024, and subsequent seven-day detention at Kajjansi Police Station, followed by another four days at Nateete Police Station. He was later arraigned in court, charged with aggravated defilement, and remanded to Kigo Prison.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had opposed Mwizerwa’s bail application, citing the offense’s seriousness and the risk of absconding.

However, Judge Muwata granted bail, noting the substantiality of Mwizerwa’s sureties and deeming his flight unlikely.