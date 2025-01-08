The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao has supported the Court Martial’s decision to detain Eron Kiiza, Dr. Kizza Besigye’s lawyer.

In a Wednesday interview with KFM, Mao explained that while contempt of court isn’t always clearly defined, it falls under the discretion of the presiding officer.

“The law of contempt is about ensuring order. I think in the light of what happened in the General Court Martial regarding Kiiza Eron, the Constitutional Court and probably the Supreme Court will have to make a pronouncement so that sentences are not seen to be excessive,” Mr Mao said.

Mao stated that the purpose of contempt law is to maintain order within court premises and during proceedings.