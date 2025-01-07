The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Democratic Party president, Norbert Mao has stated that he will speak with President Yoweri Museveni regarding his recent statement, announcing plans to ban police bond for suspects.

In his New Year address to the nation, President Museveni announced that he would direct the police to cease granting bonds and to restrict court bail.

However, while addressing the media at the party’s political command center on Balintuma Road in Kampala on Tuesday, Mao characterized the President’s statement as his personal opinion.

“When you are given police bond, it is believed that your file is being processed. I think he is looking at it from the lens of victims. Take the president’s statement as a lamentation, and if he gives such instructions on what to do with law, we will advise him accordingly,” Mao said.

He emphasized that police bond and court bail are constitutional rights and must be protected.