The Uganda Law Council has granted Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua a temporary practicing certificate to represent Dr. Kiiza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale at the General Court Martial on January 7, 2025.

The council initially denied her application last month, citing incomplete documentation and alleged political tensions. However, Karua, through the Uganda Law Society, led by Isaac Ssemakadde, appealed the decision. The council has now unanimously resolved to issue her the certificate.

The council, chaired by Court of Appeal Justice Irene Mulyagonja, includes notable members such as Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde and the Solicitor General.

According to Ssemakadde, the only step remaining is for Karua to obtain her certificate and file it with the General Court Martial, enabling her to lead Besigye’s legal team on Tuesday.

Besigye and Lutale, currently on remand at Luzira Prison, face charges related to security and the unlawful possession of arms and ammunition. Both have insisted on Karua leading their defense team.