By Denis Bbosa

Dark horses Nec, the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table-toppers, have been flying high this season but remain haunted by an inconsistent away form.

With just two road victories – a commanding display against Kitara in Hoima and a gritty win over KCCA at Lugogo — coach Hussein Mbalangu knows that gray area casts a shadow over their title ambitions.

Mbalangu vows that today they will march into Nakivubo Stadium to face Alex Isabirye’s unpredictable URA, keen to end the nagging away jinx. Read more