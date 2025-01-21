The Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahare on Tuesday pledged to ask President Museveni to reconsider pardoning the 60,000 youth jailed for street vending across the country.

He stated that because the President listened to him and released National Unity Platform (NUP) members who faced serious charges, he would propose pardoning the street vendors, whose offenses are less severe than those of the released NUP members.

“My focus is now on fighting for the release of hawkers who are in all prisons across the country because they never killed anybody, their crime was to sell things on the street,” he said.

He also noted the need for the government to introduce a policy where individuals released from prison are taken to rehabilitation centers before rejoining the community.

He said that instead of jailing young street vendors, the government should focus on prosecuting those who steal from government projects, such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).