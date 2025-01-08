The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda, has challenged Ms Sharifah Buzeki, the newly appointed Executive Director (ED) of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), to be transparent, accessible, and accountable in her new role.

She made the remarks at the handover ceremony between the outgoing acting executive director of KCCA and the new executive director at City Hall on Wednesday.

“Build relationships and foster teamwork. Success in this role will depend on your ability to bring people together,” she said.

The Minister asked Buzeki to lead with vision and purpose, focusing on serving the people, while also being prepared to face the challenges ahead.