The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on Wednesday adjourned the case against State Minister for Economic Planning, Amos Lugoloobi, to January 28, 2025.

Lugoloobi is accused of mismanaging iron sheets intended for vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

The court had previously ruled in December 2024 that he had a case to answer, and he was scheduled to begin his defense on January 15, 2025.

However, a judiciary memo issued two weeks earlier suspended court hearings from January 13 to 15 to facilitate a national court case census. As a result, Lugoloobi’s lawyers did not appear in court.

The census aims to gather accurate data to improve judicial efficiency and service delivery.

The prosecution alleges that Lugoloobi mismanaged 700 pre-painted iron sheets marked “Office of the Prime Minister” between July 2022 and March 2023.

Evidence indicates that he used the iron sheets to roof an animal shed, which he later dismantled when police launched an investigation.

This case is part of a broader corruption scandal involving three ministers: Lugoloobi, Agnes Nandutu (former minister), and Mary Goretti Kitutu.

Nandutu has also been found to have a case to answer and is scheduled to begin her defense on February 19, 2025.