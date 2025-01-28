State Minister for Finance Amos Lugoloobi on Tuesday testified in his own defense before Anti-Corruption Court Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga, maintaining his innocence in the Iron Sheet scandal.

Lugoloobi swore on the Bible to tell the truth, with his lawyer, John Isabirye, guiding him through the process.

Lugoloobi claimed that the iron sheets were given to him for various purposes, as the sender, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), did not specify that they were intended for Karamoja. He argued that if the sender intended for the sheets to go to a specific group or person, it should have been indicated on the delivery note, which was left blank.

The Minister also stated that it is common practice to give relief items to leaders, and there is no document from OPM outlining specific guidelines for distributing relief or non-relief items. He emphasized that Members of Parliament (MPs) are often the most reliable channel for delivering such services or providing relief, given their role in advocating for their constituents.

Lugoloobi denied interacting with OPM staff or its Accounting Officer, Geoffrey Sseremba, regarding the iron sheet transaction. He also claimed no interaction with Joshua Abaho, the Political Assistant to former Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu.

Despite the allegations, Lugoloobi noted that no political action was taken against him as he returned approximately 300 unused iron sheets and purchased new ones to replace those he had used. He shifted the responsibility to his Personal Assistant, Hawa Mawaya, and Political Assistant, Allan Damulira, stating that they managed and procured the iron sheets, not him.

The case has been adjourned until March 5, 2025, for further defense hearings.