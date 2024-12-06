The State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, has urged suppliers of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to prioritize timely delivery of goods and services to prevent contract cancellations.

Speaking at the KCCA’s 4th Suppliers Conference in Kampala on Friday, Mr. Kabuye emphasized the importance of timely delivery.

“Every contract signed and every project implemented presents an opportunity to build local capacity,” he stated.

He commended the suppliers for their patience in the face of challenges such as delayed payments. However, he urged them to maintain quality and timeliness in their deliveries to empower communities.

Mr. Kyofatogabye also encouraged contractors to utilize local labor to address youth unemployment issues.