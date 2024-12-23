The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) on Monday directed traffic along the Mityana-Mubende highway to divert from the main road at Myanzi. The diversion will route traffic via Kassanda-Madudu to Kiyuuya, where it will reconnect with the highway, avoiding potential delays.

This measure follows traffic congestion along a one-kilometer section at Kalonga caused by slippery conditions resulting from heavy rains.

Allan Ssempebwa, UNRA spokesperson, says that despite these challenges, their team is working quickly to resolve the bottleneck while motorists use the alternative route.

“Our maintenance teams were undertaking works to repair that section of the road but were interrupted by the heavy rains last evening and this morning. We have delays on that section of the road,” Ssempebwa told KFM on Monday.

The congestion coincides with ongoing maintenance work, further hindering access for motorists as Ugandans head to their respective villages to celebrate Christmas.