The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) wants the government to take ownership of the Marriage Bill 2024 so that it can better represent the interests of beneficiaries.

The purpose of the Bill is to reform, repeal, and consolidate the legal framework governing marriage in Uganda. It aims to provide for recognized marriages in Uganda, marriage registration, marital rights and obligations, conversion between different forms of marriage, property rights, and procedures for separation and dissolution of marriage, among other matters.

Dr. Joseph Serwadda, a member of the IRCU and Presiding Apostle of the Born Again Faith in Uganda, stated that while it’s positive that the bill has been introduced, it would be more beneficial if the government took ownership to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

“We have asked government to interest itself in this Bill and after hearing from us, adopt it as a government-sponsored Bill. With that, we feel that it will get proper representation,” Serwadda said.

This is a private member’s bill that was introduced by Sarah Opendi, the Woman Member of Parliament for Tororo District.