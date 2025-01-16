The Ministry of Health has suspended the use of REPLENISH, a brand of ready-to-use therapeutic food procured and distributed by the National Medical Stores.

This directive follows reports of adverse reactions in children after consuming this food. The suspension is a precautionary measure to safeguard the health and well-being of the affected population.

In a statement issued by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine, dated January 7, 2024, she announced that investigations by the Ministry, in collaboration with the National Drug Authority and National Medical Stores, have begun.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH) has received reports from health facilities indicating adverse reactions in children following the use of REPLENISH, a brand of ready- to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) that is procured and distributed by the National Medical Stores (NMS),” the statement reads.

She also directed all Chief Administrative Officers to ensure adherence to this directive in all health facilities within their jurisdictions across the country.

However, she advised that other available ready-to-use therapeutic foods, besides REPLENISH, can be used to ensure uninterrupted treatment of malnourished children.