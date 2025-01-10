The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on Friday ordered Agnes Nandutu, the former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs and current Woman Member of Parliament (MP) for Manafwa district, to defend herself against corruption charges.

Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo issued the order after reviewing the prosecution’s evidence and determining that Nandutu has a case to answer.

Nandutu is accused of diverting 2,000 iron sheets intended for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme. These iron sheets, valued at gauge 28, were allegedly received by Nandutu from the Prime Minister’s Office at Namanve stores in Mukono District.

Nandutu denies the allegations and is currently on trial. She will present her defense on February 19, 2025.

The case is part of a broader effort to tackle corruption in Uganda, with Nandutu being one of several high-profile individuals facing charges.